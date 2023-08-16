Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 7,668 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,277,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IPG opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

