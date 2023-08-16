Wade G W & Inc. Buys 314 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

