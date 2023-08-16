Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $492.37 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

