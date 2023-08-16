Wade G W & Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,117,000 after acquiring an additional 686,036 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

