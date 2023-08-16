Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $161.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.82 and its 200 day moving average is $173.63. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,353 shares of company stock worth $4,924,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

