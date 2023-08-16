Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

