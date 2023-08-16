Wade G W & Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 131,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

