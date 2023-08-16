Wade G W & Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $208.74 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

