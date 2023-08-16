Wade G W & Inc. Trims Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 27.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 28.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,426,900 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.