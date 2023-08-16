Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $154.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average is $164.66.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

