Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.20

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $38.77 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,933,999 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

