Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

