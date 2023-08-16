Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.63% of Waste Management worth $421,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $160.91. 255,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

