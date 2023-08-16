Wave Life Sciences (WVE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE):

8/4/2023 – Wave Life Sciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

8/4/2023 – Wave Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2023 – Wave Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Wave Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2023 – Wave Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. 12,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $432.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

