WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 563.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $136.43. 945,080 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.47.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

