WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,593 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 674.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 814,960 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth about $23,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 228,827 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 630,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 581,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 75,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS:PMAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 9,052 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.