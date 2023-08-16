WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 736.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after buying an additional 296,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,120,000 after buying an additional 135,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.49.

Comerica Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 218,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,726. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $86.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

