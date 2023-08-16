WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Buckle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.10. 21,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,782. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

