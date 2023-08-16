WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 246.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,441 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 6,038,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

