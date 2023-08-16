WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,983 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after acquiring an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,791,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.