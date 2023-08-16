WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.32.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $209.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,676. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

