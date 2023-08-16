WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. 108,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,872. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

