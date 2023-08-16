Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Chimerix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chimerix

Chimerix Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 1,205,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 51,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,997.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.