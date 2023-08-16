Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

