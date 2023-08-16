West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Down 0.1%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.82 and last traded at $77.22. 135,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,897% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.26.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.