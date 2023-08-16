Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 116,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 79,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market cap of C$37.96 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of -1.63.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

