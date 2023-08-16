Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 116,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 79,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market cap of C$37.96 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of -1.63.
Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Westhaven Gold
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westhaven Gold
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.