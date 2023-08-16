WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,001.42

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $2,001.42 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00268529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

