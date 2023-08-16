Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,363 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 313.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,527,000 after buying an additional 708,230 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN remained flat at $11.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,135,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,660,352. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.