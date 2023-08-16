Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 303 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 679,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

