Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 28 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.77. The company had a trading volume of 236,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.