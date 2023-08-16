Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,115. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

