Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $86.42. 4,258,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,808,210. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

