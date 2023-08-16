WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 901,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 461,149 shares.The stock last traded at $27.56 and had previously closed at $27.70.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 95,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,668,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 294,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 178,366 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.