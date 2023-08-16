WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after buying an additional 78,610 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

DGRE opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.