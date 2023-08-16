WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.69. Approximately 39,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 36,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $688.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the second quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 21.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.