WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 49,436 shares.The stock last traded at $46.58 and had previously closed at $46.93.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $595.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 35.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

