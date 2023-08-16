Wix.com (WIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX):

8/14/2023 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00.

8/7/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Wix.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00.

8/3/2023 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2023 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2023 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2023 – Wix.com had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

6/28/2023 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2023 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.01. 657,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

