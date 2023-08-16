Wix.com (WIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX):
- 8/14/2023 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00.
- 8/7/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Wix.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/4/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00.
- 8/3/2023 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/3/2023 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2023 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/24/2023 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/12/2023 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/28/2023 – Wix.com had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..
- 6/28/2023 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/26/2023 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Wix.com Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.01. 657,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.26.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Wixcom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wixcom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.