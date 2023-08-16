Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.51. 85,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,164,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.17%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

