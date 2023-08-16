Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.25 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $951,316.13 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,961,032,305 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,960,788,984.85693 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07113413 USD and is up 12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $926,726.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.