Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $474.74

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.74 ($6.02) and traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.71). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.77), with a volume of 13,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 468.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 474.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.94 million, a P/E ratio of 737.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,786.89%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

