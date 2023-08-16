Yatsen (YSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YSG stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $396.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $759,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 26.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,445,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 303,122 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 54.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

