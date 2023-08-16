Yatsen (YSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
YSG stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $396.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.
Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.
