yearn.finance (YFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.48 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $196.86 million and $32.48 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $5,957.30 or 0.20426406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,044 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

