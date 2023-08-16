Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) EVP Leah K. Dawson Sells 83,084 Shares

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) EVP Leah K. Dawson sold 83,084 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $127,118.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yellow Stock Performance

Yellow stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,127,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,435,272. Yellow Co. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yellow by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yellow by 146.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yellow by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 483,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yellow by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

