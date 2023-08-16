Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.