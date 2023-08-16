Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 649,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Youdao Trading Down 5.5 %
NYSE:DAO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 110,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.19. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
