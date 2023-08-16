Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 649,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:DAO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 110,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.19. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

