Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Shares of YUM opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

