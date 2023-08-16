Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for NOV in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

NOV stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

