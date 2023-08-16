Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

