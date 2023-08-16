Zacks Research Comments on Assurant, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $12.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.92 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AIZ. Bank of America increased their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Assurant Stock Down 1.6 %

AIZ stock opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.26. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $172.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,593. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

