Zacks Research Comments on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $5.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.73. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $281.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.91 and a 200-day moving average of $240.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

